The Week 7 college football slate includes 18 games with a ranked team on the field. Among those contests is the No. 8 Oregon Ducks taking on the No. 7 Washington Huskies.

You can find information on how to watch the week's top college football action right here.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-34.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-31.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Ohio State (-19.5)

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)

California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Utah (-13.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-2.5)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-3.5)

UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-42.5)

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Louisville (-8)

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington State (-8.5)

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

