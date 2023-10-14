As we head into Week 7 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the OVC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!