Big 12 foes will do battle when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) face the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. Kansas State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24

Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24 Texas Tech has won 50% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-2).

The Red Raiders have a 1-1 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Kansas State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 54.5% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-1.5)



Texas Tech (-1.5) Texas Tech has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Kansas State has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Three of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.

This season, Kansas State has played just one game with a combined score over 58.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 58.5 is 11.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (34.2 points per game) and Kansas State (35.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 60 55.2 Implied Total AVG 32.2 33.5 31.3 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 52.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 35 29.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.