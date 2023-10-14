Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ross-Ade Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 19.5 points. The game has an over/under of 50.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by surrendering just 264.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 38th (434.4 yards per game). In terms of total yards, Purdue ranks 72nd in the FBS (389.7 total yards per game) and 78th defensively (380.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Ohio State vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -19.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Purdue Recent Performance

The Boilermakers are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 381.7 yards per game in their past three games (-42-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 351.3 (60th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Boilermakers are putting up 25 points per game (-14-worst in college football), and conceding 25.7 per game (17th-worst).

Purdue is worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (222 per game), and 62nd in passing yards conceded (176.3).

The Boilermakers are 102nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (159.7), and -39-worst in rushing yards allowed (175).

The Boilermakers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three contests.

In Purdue's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

Out of Purdue's six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

Purdue has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,491 yards on 63.6% passing while recording six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has carried the ball 87 times for 368 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 94 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 296 yards (on 50 carries) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 396 receiving yards (66 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 52 targets with four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put together a 329-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 40 targets.

TJ Sheffield's 24 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 284 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kydran Jenkins paces the team with four sacks, and also has six TFL and 27 tackles.

So far Dillon Thieneman leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 49 tackles and three interceptions this season.

