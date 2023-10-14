Purdue vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|49.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-19.5)
|50.5
|-1600
|+860
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Purdue vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Purdue has won two games against the spread this year.
- Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
