The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Ohio State has the 38th-ranked offense this year (434.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with just 264.8 yards allowed per game. Purdue ranks 89th in the FBS with 25.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 28 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Purdue vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Purdue Ohio State 389.7 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.4 (73rd) 380.3 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (5th) 141.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.6 (97th) 248.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.8 (17th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has recored 1,491 passing yards, or 248.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with five interceptions.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 87 times for 368 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 94 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 296 yards on 50 carries with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 396 (66 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has recorded 329 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

TJ Sheffield's 24 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 284 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 1,375 yards (275 ypg) on 93-of-142 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 207 yards on 45 carries, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 499 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has totaled 25 receptions and four touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 catches have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

