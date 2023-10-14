Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio State vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Purdue?

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13
  • Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Purdue has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
  • The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
  • The Buckeyes have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Ohio State (-18.5)
  • So far this season Ohio State has two victories against the spread.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Purdue has covered the spread twice this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Ohio State vs. Purdue matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (51.5)
  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.
  • This season, four of Purdue's games have ended with a score higher than 51.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 60.7 points per game, 9.2 points more than the over/under of 51.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.7 59.5 57.5
Implied Total AVG 42 45.3 37
ATS Record 2-2-1 2-1-0 0-1-1
Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.8 52.6 44
Implied Total AVG 26.7 28.3 23.5
ATS Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.