Best Bets & Odds for the Ohio State vs. Purdue Game – Saturday, October 14
Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Ohio State vs. Purdue?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13
- Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- Purdue has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.
- The Buckeyes have a 93.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ohio State (-18.5)
- So far this season Ohio State has two victories against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Purdue has covered the spread twice this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (51.5)
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points twice this season.
- This season, four of Purdue's games have ended with a score higher than 51.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 60.7 points per game, 9.2 points more than the over/under of 51.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.7
|59.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|42
|45.3
|37
|ATS Record
|2-2-1
|2-1-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.8
|52.6
|44
|Implied Total AVG
|26.7
|28.3
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
