The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) and the third-ranked passing attack will meet the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) and the third-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Notre Dame has the 36th-ranked offense this year (437.9 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 12th-best with only 279.4 yards allowed per game. Defensively, USC is bottom-25, ceding 421.3 total yards per game (22nd-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on offense, putting up 523.3 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Notre Dame vs USC Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -2.5 -115 -105 60.5 -105 -115 -145 +120

Looking to place a bet on Notre Dame vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Notre Dame Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Fighting Irish rank -69-worst with 343.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 58th by giving up 339.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

In terms of scoring offense, the Fighting Irish rank -77-worst with 18.3 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 69th by giving up 21.3 points per game over their last three contests.

In terms of passing offense, Notre Dame ranks -6-worst with 217.0 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 53rd by allowing 173.0 passing yards per game over its last three games.

With 126.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-44-worst) and 166.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-23-worst) over the last three tilts, the Fighting Irish have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Notre Dame has not gone over the total.

Week 7 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in three of Notre Dame's seven games with a set total.

Notre Dame has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Notre Dame has a 0-0 record (winning 80% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Bet on Notre Dame to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 1,712 yards (244.6 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 105 times for 692 yards (98.9 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 36 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' 343 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has totaled 22 catches and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has put up a 293-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 19 targets.

Jayden Thomas' 15 catches have yielded 228 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Botelho leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Howard Cross III is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 40 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Xavier Watts leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.