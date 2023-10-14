The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) carry the third-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0), with the No. 3 pass attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline USC Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-2.5) 62.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Fighting Irish are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

USC has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

