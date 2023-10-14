According to our computer model, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take down the USC Trojans when the two teams match up at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-2.5) Over (60.5) Notre Dame 36, USC 28

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish's implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread four times in seven games.

Notre Dame is 4-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of seven Fighting Irish games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 8.1 higher than the average total in Notre Dame games this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Trojans.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The Trojans have gone over in five of their six games with a set total (83.3%).

The average point total for USC this year is 7.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fighting Irish vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 34.1 15.9 37.0 12.3 28.7 23.7 USC 51.8 27.0 55.3 23.3 45.0 34.5

