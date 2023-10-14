James Madison vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of Sun Belt teams take the field when the James Madison Dukes (5-0) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) are in action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-196
|+162
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- James Madison has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dukes have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Georgia Southern has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
