The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Michigan Stadium. Indiana is a 33.5-point underdog. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Michigan ranks 51st in total offense this season (414.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the FBS with 414.8 yards allowed per game. Indiana has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 22nd-worst with 334.2 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 368.2 total yards per contest (66th-ranked).

Indiana Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Hoosiers are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 320 yards per game (-85-worst in college football) and conceding 456 (-3-worst).

The Hoosiers are putting up 20 points per game in their past three games (-64-worst in college football), and giving up 30.7 per game (-39-worst).

Indiana is 19th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (231.3), and -64-worst in passing yards given up (267).

The Hoosiers are -94-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (88.7), and -63-worst in rushing yards given up (189).

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Two of Indiana's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Indiana has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Indiana is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 862 yards (172.4 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 49 times for 212 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Christian Turner has racked up 177 yards (on 40 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 249 (49.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has put together a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 23 targets.

Omar Cooper Jr. has racked up 144 reciving yards (28.8 ypg) this season.

Andre Carter has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up six TFL and 13 tackles.

Indiana's top-tackler, Aaron Casey, has 37 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks this year.

Phillip Dunnam has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 28 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

