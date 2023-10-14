Indiana vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-33.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Indiana has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 33.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
