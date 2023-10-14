Big Ten foes meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by allowing only 233.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 51st (414.8 yards per game). Indiana ranks 21st-worst in points per game (20.8), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with 24.4 points surrendered per contest.

See how to watch this game on FOX in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Indiana vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Indiana Michigan 334.2 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (45th) 368.2 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (7th) 110.2 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.2 (38th) 224 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.7 (72nd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has 862 passing yards, or 172.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 212 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 19 catches, totaling 140 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Christian Turner has run for 177 yards across 40 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Cam Camper's 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 catches on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has caught 18 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 11 receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 144 yards (28.8 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 1,290 yards (215 ypg) on 97-of-125 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 133 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 83 times for 494 yards (82.3 per game), scoring 10 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 177 yards (29.5 per game). He's also helped out in the passing game with 16 grabs for 128 yards

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 382 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 29 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 342 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 21 passes and hauled in 16 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.