The Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) and the Indiana State Sycamores (0-5) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in a clash of MVFC opponents.

Illinois State owns the 31st-ranked offense this year (31.4 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with just 17.8 points allowed per game. Indiana State ranks 13th-worst in total yards per game (261.2), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FCS with 380.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Indiana State Illinois State 261.2 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (42nd) 380.6 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (24th) 121.6 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.4 (26th) 139.6 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.6 (40th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers leads Indiana State with 404 yards on 38-of-57 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has rushed for 260 yards on 43 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Korbin Allen has run for 119 yards across 34 attempts.

Harry Van Dyne has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 336 (67.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has put together a 186-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 23 targets.

Kevin Barnett's six receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 59 yards (11.8 ypg).

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has racked up 1,124 yards (224.8 ypg) on 113-of-158 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 63 rushing yards (12.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Mason Blakemore, has carried the ball 40 times for 354 yards (70.8 per game), scoring five times.

Cole Mueller has carried the ball 47 times for 200 yards (40 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 425 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has collected 29 catches and three touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 248 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Eddie Kasper has compiled 26 grabs for 219 yards, an average of 43.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

