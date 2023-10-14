When the Michigan Wolverines match up with the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Wolverines will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-33.5) Under (45.5) Michigan 40, Indiana 4

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Hoosiers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Two of the Hoosiers' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Indiana this year is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Michigan has not covered a spread when they are at least 33.5-point favorites (0-3).

Two Wolverines games (out of five) have gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Michigan games this season has been 50, 4.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hoosiers vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.3 6.7 31.8 5.8 48.5 8.5 Indiana 20.8 24.4 24.3 19 17 44

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.