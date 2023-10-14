Fans watching from Indiana will have their eyes on the USC Trojans versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 7 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-33.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-18.5)

Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
  • TV Channel: FloSports

Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)

Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Brown Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Hancock Stadium
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

