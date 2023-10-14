Fans watching from Indiana will have their eyes on the USC Trojans versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 7 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-33.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Ohio State (-18.5)

Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl TV Channel: FloSports

Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)

Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)

