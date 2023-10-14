Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fans watching from Indiana will have their eyes on the USC Trojans versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is one of many compelling options on the Week 7 college football slate.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-33.5)
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Ohio State (-18.5)
Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)
Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-2.5)
