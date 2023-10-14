The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) and the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

On offense, Cincinnati has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by putting up 490 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (328.4 yards allowed per game). Iowa State ranks 17th-worst in total yards per game (323), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 45th in the FBS with 348.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Cincinnati Iowa State 490 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323 (108th) 328.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (64th) 220.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.3 (109th) 269.8 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.7 (93rd) 8 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 1,226 yards (245.2 ypg) on 100-of-161 passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 280 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 76 times for 405 yards (81 per game), scoring two times.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 30 catches for 414 yards (82.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Braden Smith has caught 17 passes for 270 yards (54 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins has compiled 14 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 1,223 yards on 108-of-180 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 63 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 43 times for 211 yards, with two touchdowns.

Abu Sama III has piled up 192 yards (on 38 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel's 284 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 receptions on 48 targets with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has put together a 266-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 29 targets.

Daniel Jackson's 11 catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

