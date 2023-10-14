The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) take on a fellow Pioneer League opponent when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl.

Butler ranks 41st in total offense this season (381.2 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 381.2 yards allowed per game. Things have been positive for Davidson on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging 488.8 total yards per game (third-best) and allowing just 245.2 total yards per game (10th-best).

Butler vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Butler vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Butler Davidson 381.2 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.8 (14th) 225.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.2 (11th) 218.5 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (2nd) 162.7 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.2 (84th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka leads Butler with 959 yards (159.8 ypg) on 92-of-151 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards on 62 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jyran Mitchell has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 718 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Ethan Loss' 257 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 148 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ryan Lezon has compiled nine grabs for 132 yards, an average of 22 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 684 passing yards, or 136.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 35.8 rushing yards per game.

Mari Adams is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 455 yards, or 91 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Mason Sheron has collected 333 yards (on 46 carries) with six touchdowns.

Aaron Maione has totaled 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (37.6 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Brody Reina has seven receptions (on six targets) for a total of 170 yards (34 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Maxwell Weaver has racked up 125 reciving yards (25 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

