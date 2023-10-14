Butler vs. Davidson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Butler Bulldogs square off against the Davidson Wildcats at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Butler vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Butler (-1.2)
|51.0
|Butler 26, Davidson 25
Butler Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, four of Bulldogs games went over the point total.
Davidson Betting Info (2022)
- The Wildcats compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of three of Wildcats games last year hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Butler
|28.8
|20.2
|38.3
|17.0
|19.3
|23.3
|Davidson
|45.2
|21.0
|56.7
|24.0
|28.0
|16.5
