Coming off a loss last time out, the Montreal Canadiens will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Canadiens-Blackhawks game on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks' total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Canadiens ranked 26th in the league last season with 227 goals scored (2.8 per game).

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

The 38 power-play goals the Canadiens recorded last season ranked 28th in the NHL (on 236 power-play chances).

The Canadiens were 29th in the league with a 16.1% power-play conversion rate.

Canadiens Key Players