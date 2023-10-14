Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - October 14
The Chicago Blackhawks' (1-1) injury report has five players listed heading into their Saturday, October 14 game against the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.
- Chicago's total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canadiens' 227 goals scored last season (2.8 per game) ranked 26th in the NHL.
- Montreal was 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-78) ranked 28th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canadiens (-145)
|Blackhawks (+120)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.