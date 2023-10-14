The Ball State Cardinals (1-5) are 17-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Toledo Rockets (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.5.

Offensively, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by compiling 473.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 58th (359.3 yards allowed per game). Ball State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking ninth-worst with 301.8 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 374.7 total yards per contest (74th-ranked).

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -17 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -800 +550

Ball State Recent Performance

The Cardinals are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 289 yards per game in their past three games (-95-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 414.7 (104th-ranked).

The Cardinals are -114-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (12.3 per game) and -92-worst in points allowed (35.3).

In its past three games, Ball State has thrown for 211.3 yards per game (-15-worst in the nation), and given up 294.3 in the air (-101-worst).

The Cardinals are -104-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (77.7), and 80th in rushing yards allowed (120.3).

The Cardinals have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

Ball State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 17 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Ball State hase hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Ball State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Ball State has been at least a +550 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 79 carries for 362 yards, or 60.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Cooper has also chipped in with 13 catches for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has taken 32 carries and totaled 181 yards.

Qian Magwood paces his squad with 260 receiving yards on 27 catches with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has put up a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 41 targets.

Ahmad Edwards' 23 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Sidney Houston Jr. has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 27 tackles.

Ball State's top-tackler, Cole Pearce, has 30 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks this year.

Tyler Potts leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording nine tackles and two passes defended.

