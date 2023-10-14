Ball State vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Ball State vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-17)
|48.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-16.5)
|48.5
|-950
|+610
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Ball State vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Ball State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 17 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
