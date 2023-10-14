The Toledo Rockets (5-1) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-17) 48.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-16.5) 48.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Ball State vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Ball State has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 17 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 17 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.