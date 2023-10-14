The Toledo Rockets (5-1) hit the road for a MAC showdown against the Ball State Cardinals (1-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 40.8 points per game. The Rockets rank 52nd on defense (23 points allowed per game). Ball State has lots of room to improve, as it ranks fifth-worst in points per game (16.5) this season and 18th-worst in points allowed per game (33.7).

Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Ball State vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Ball State Toledo 301.8 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.2 (14th) 374.7 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.3 (73rd) 111.7 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.7 (3rd) 190.2 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (79th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has recored 566 passing yards, or 94.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Marquez Cooper has run the ball 79 times for 362 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 181 yards (on 32 attempts).

Qian Magwood has hauled in 260 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tanner Koziol has put together a 217-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 41 targets.

Ahmad Edwards has racked up 174 reciving yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,093 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 413 yards (68.8 ypg) on 62 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 85 times for 644 yards (107.3 per game), scoring seven times.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 21 catches for 328 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 303 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Larry Stephens has compiled 12 receptions for 137 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

