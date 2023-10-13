Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Delaware County, Indiana this week? We have what you need here.

    • Delaware County, Indiana High School Football Games This Week

    Yorktown High School at Mt. Vernon High School - Fortville

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fortville, IN
    • Conference: Hoosier Heritage
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

