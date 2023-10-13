Western Bulldogs and Adelaide Crows square off in a AFL Womens Premiership Football match for one of many exciting matchups on the AFL schedule on Friday.

Watch AFL action on Fubo!

AFL Streaming Live Today

Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Crows

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Greater West Sydney Giants at St. Kilda Saints

League: AFL Womens Premiership Football

AFL Womens Premiership Football Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!