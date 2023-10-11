As they gear up to play the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Questionable Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Toe Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out Groin

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Colorado's total of 223 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was ninth in the NHL.

They had the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +51.

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-110) Avalanche (-110) 6.5

