Blackhawks vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-350)
|Blackhawks (+275)
|6
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks were an underdog in 23 games last season, with seven upset wins (30.4%).
- Chicago had a record of 3-7 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +275 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 26.7% chance for the Blackhawks to win.
- For Chicago last season, 48 games finished with more goals than Wednesday's total of 6.
Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|202 (32nd)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (28th)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago's total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.
- Chicago had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) ranked them 28th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.
- The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).
- The Blackhawks won 52.7% of faceoffs, sixth-best in the NHL.
- With a shooting percentage of 9.1%, Chicago was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice.
