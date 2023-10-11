As they gear up to play the Boston Bruins (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Boston allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-300) Blackhawks (+240) 6

