The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, October 10, in the opening game of the season for both teams.

ESPN and ESPN+ will air this Penguins versus Blackhawks matchup.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blackhawks vs Penguins Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the NHL's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins recorded last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players