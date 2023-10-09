The Las Vegas Raiders' (1-3) injury report heading into their game against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) currently features eight players. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 9 from Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders enter this matchup following a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.

The Packers' last game was a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Knee Full Participation In Practice David Long Jr. CB Ankle Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Groin Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out Davante Adams WR Shoulder Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jon Runyan OG Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable Rudy Ford S Oblique Questionable Eric Stokes CB Foot Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Luke Musgrave TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Full Participation In Practice Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Raiders or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 281.8 yards per game. On defense, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (337 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 15.5 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL (25.3 points allowed per game).

The Raiders are averaging 216.5 passing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 202.8 passing yards allowed per game.

While Las Vegas' run defense ranks 25th with 134.3 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking worst (65.3 rushing yards per game).

With one forced turnover (32nd in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (28th in NFL), the Raiders' -9 turnover margin is the second-worst in the league.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, posting 280.8 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st with 352.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

In terms of points scored the Packers rank 10th in the NFL (25 points per game), and they are 21st on the other side of the ball (24 points allowed per game).

With 206.3 passing yards per game on offense, the Packers rank 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, giving up 197.3 passing yards per game.

Green Bay has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking second-worst in rushing yards (74.5 per game) and second-worst in rushing yards surrendered (155.3 per game).

With four forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and three turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) this season, the Packers rank 14th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +1.

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-130), Packers (+110)

Raiders (-130), Packers (+110) Total: 45.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.