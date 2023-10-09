A victory by the Green Bay Packers over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Monday, October 9 at 8:15 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in total offense (281.8 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 337 yards allowed per game. The Packers are generating 25 points per game on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24 points per game (21st-ranked) on defense.

Raiders vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+2.5) Toss Up (45.5) Packers 27, Raiders 18

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Las Vegas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Games featuring Las Vegas have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this game is 45.5 points, 0.1 higher than the average total in Raiders games this season.

Packers Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Packers have a 47.6% chance to win.

Green Bay is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Packers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Green Bay games have hit the over three out of four times this year.

Packers games average 41.9 total points, 3.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 25.3 18 23 14.7 26 Green Bay 25 24 19 25.5 31 22.5

