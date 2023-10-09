At +1400, the Detroit Lions are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions are only seventh-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1400), but second-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Lions have had the 14th-smallest change this season, improving from +2200 at the beginning to +1400.

With odds of +1400, the Lions have been given a 6.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The Lions have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions are totaling 384.4 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 292.8 yards allowed per game.

The Lions own the 15th-ranked defense this season (21.4 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 29.6 points per game.

Lions Impact Players

In five games, Jared Goff has passed for 1,265 yards (253.0 per game), with nine TDs and three INTs, and completing 69.8%.

In addition, Goff has rushed for 12 yards and two scores.

David Montgomery has rushed for 371 yards (92.8 per game) and six scores in four games.

Montgomery also has five catches for 47 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Josh Reynolds has 16 receptions for 291 yards (72.8 per game) and three scores.

In the passing game, Sam LaPorta has scored three times, hauling in 25 balls for 289 yards (57.8 per game).

In five games for the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson has registered 4.5 sacks and 4.0 TFL, 15 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6600 5 October 8 Panthers W 42-24 +75000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +75000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +75000 15 December 17 Broncos - +25000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1200 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

