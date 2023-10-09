The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Colts much lower (23rd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

The Colts' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +12500, the 13th-biggest change among all teams.

The Colts have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

There have been three Colts games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The Colts have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Indianapolis has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (382.0 yards allowed per game), the Colts have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 343.6 yards per game.

The Colts are totaling 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 20th, surrendering 23.0 points per game.

Colts Impact Players

On the ground, Zack Moss has three TDs and has gained 445 yards (111.3 per game).

Moss also has eight catches for 72 yards and one TD.

Anthony Richardson has thrown for 577 yards (144.3 per game), completing 59.5%, with three touchdowns and one interception in four games.

On the ground, Richardson has scored four TDs and accumulated 136 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 receptions for 297 yards (59.4 per game) and one TD in five games.

Gardner Minshew has passed for 553 yards (138.3 per game), completing 68.7%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Colts' Zaire Franklin has collected 69 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in his five games.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens W 22-19 +1800 4 October 1 Rams L 29-23 +10000 5 October 8 Titans W 23-16 +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +75000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +20000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2500 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +25000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.