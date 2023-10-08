Mo Alie-Cox did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Alie-Cox's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Alie-Cox has been targeted four times, with season stats of 50 yards on two receptions (25.0 per catch) and one TD.

Mo Alie-Cox Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.

Colts vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Alie-Cox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 50 34 1 25.0

Alie-Cox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1

