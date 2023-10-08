Will Mo Alie-Cox Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mo Alie-Cox did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Alie-Cox's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Alie-Cox has been targeted four times, with season stats of 50 yards on two receptions (25.0 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Alie-Cox's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Mo Alie-Cox Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Colts vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Alie-Cox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|50
|34
|1
|25.0
Alie-Cox Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|1
|1
|35
|1
Rep Mo Alie-Cox and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.