Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker: Week 5 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Amani Hooker and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Colts receivers' matchup against the Titans' secondary, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Colts vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|32.5
|8.1
|30
|83
|7.94
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. leads his squad with 245 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown.
- Through the air, Indianapolis is 18th in the NFL in passing yards (826) and 12th in passing touchdowns (five).
- The Colts rank midde-of-the-pack this season in points (24.3 per game), ranking 14th in the NFL.
- Indianapolis, which is averaging 35.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 16th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 16 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 44.4%.
Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense
- Amani Hooker leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 20 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Tennessee is conceding 241.3 yards per game (965 total) in the air, which is the 10th-most in the league.
- The Titans are allowing 17.5 points per game, the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- Four players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Amani Hooker
|Rec. Targets
|39
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|26
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.4
|8
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|245
|20
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|61.3
|6.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|116
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.