Kylen Granson will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Granson has caught 11 balls for 88 total yards (22 per game) and one score so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Granson and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Granson vs. the Titans

Granson vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 22.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 22.7 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

Four players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 241.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

The Titans' defense is ranked 14th in the league with five passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Colts vs Titans on Fubo!

Colts Player Previews

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Granson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Granson Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Granson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Granson has 13.5% of his team's target share (19 targets on 141 passing attempts).

He has 88 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 124th in league play with 4.6 yards per target.

In one of four games this season, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (10.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Granson has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.