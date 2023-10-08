Will Josh Reynolds Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Reynolds was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Reynolds' stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 5, Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.
Josh Reynolds Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Jameson Williams (FP/nir): 0 Rec
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Reynolds 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|12
|215
|55
|2
|17.9
Reynolds Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|4
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|66
|2
|Week 4
|@Packers
|6
|3
|69
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
