Will Jonathan Taylor Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Looking for Taylor's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of last year's season stats, Taylor ran for 861 yards on 192 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and had 28 catches (40 targets) for 143 yards.
Jonathan Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Colts.
Colts vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Taylor 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|192
|861
|4
|4.5
|40
|28
|143
|0
Taylor Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|31
|161
|1
|4
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|9
|54
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|21
|71
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|20
|42
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|10
|58
|0
|7
|27
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|16
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|22
|147
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|22
|84
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|20
|86
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|21
|82
|0
|3
|21
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0
