Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.8 per game.

Goff leads Detroit with 1,029 passing yards (257.3 per game) and a 69.5% completion percentage (91-for-131). Goff has compiled six TD passes and three interceptions. Also, Goff has amassed 12 rushing yards (3.0 per game) on 12 carries, scoring one TD on the ground.

Goff vs. the Panthers

Goff vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 355 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 355 PASS YPG / PASS TD Carolina has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have cenceded three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Panthers have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is giving up 176.8 yards per outing this year, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Panthers have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding four this season (one per game).

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has gone over his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Lions, who are 10th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.2% of the time while running 50.8%.

With 131 attempts for 1,029 passing yards, Goff is fourth in league play with 7.9 yards per attempt.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (58.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Goff has passed 11 times out of his 131 total attempts while in the red zone (25.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

Goff has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has eight red zone carries for 24.2% of the team share (his team runs on 75% of its plays in the red zone).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 22-for-35 / 253 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

