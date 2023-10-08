Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a favorable matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conceding the sixth-most rushing yards in the league, 136.3 per game.

In the running game, Montgomery has put up a team-high 262 rushing yards (87.3 ypg) on 69 attempts while scoring five rushing TDs. In the passing game, he's also reeled in three balls for 27 yards (9.0 ypg).

Montgomery vs. the Panthers

Montgomery vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers defense has not allowed a rusher to pick up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Panthers is allowing 136.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

The Panthers have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up six this season (1.5 per game).

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 72.5 (-118)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

The Lions have passed 49.2% of the time and run 50.8% this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 135 rushes this season. He's taken 69 of those carries (51.1%).

Montgomery has rushing touchdowns in all three games this year, including multiple TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (41.7%).

He has 18 carries in the red zone (54.5% of his team's 33 red zone rushes).

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 32 ATT / 121 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 21 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

