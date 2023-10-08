The Tennessee Titans (2-2) face a fellow AFC South opponent when they visit the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Titans and Colts can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Titans 2.5 43 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have combined with their opponents to score more than 43 points in three of four games this season.

Indianapolis' average game total this season has been 43.5, 0.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colts have put together a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's outings this year have an average total of 41.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Titans are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first game this season the Titans are moneyline favorites.

Tennessee has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Titans vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Titans 18 23 17.5 8 41.6 1 4 Colts 24.3 16 24.8 22 43.5 3 4

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 45 42 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23 22.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-2 1-0

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 43.5 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23 21.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.