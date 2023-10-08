When the Detroit Lions clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against a Panthers pass defense featuring Vonn Bell. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 43.5 10.9 11 51 10.72

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Vonn Bell Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's team-high 331 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 35 targets) with two touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Detroit has the eighth-most in the league, with 999 (249.8 per game).

The Lions are scoring 26.5 points per game, the eighth-most in the NFL.

Detroit, which is averaging 32.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the league.

In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 11 times (fourth-fewest in league).

Vonn Bell & the Panthers' Defense

Vonn Bell has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 24 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina has been one of the best defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 176.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This year, the Panthers rank 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per game, and they rank 14th in total yards allowed with 313 given up per game.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown pass to three players this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Vonn Bell Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Vonn Bell Rec. Targets 35 10 Def. Targets Receptions 26 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 331 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 82.8 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 98 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

