The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Kinnick Stadium. Purdue is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 38.5 points for the game.

Iowa ranks third-worst in total offense (240.8 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 33rd with 320.8 yards allowed per contest. With 28 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Purdue ranks 73rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 98th, surrendering 29.6 points per game.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Iowa vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -2.5 -110 -110 38.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Purdue Recent Performance

The Boilermakers are playing poorly of late both offensively and defensively -- gaining 401.7 yards per game in their past three games (-16-worst in college football), and allowing 406 per game (fifth-worst).

In their past three games, the Boilermakers are scoring 27 points per game (11th-worst in college football), and giving up 30.7 per game (-37-worst).

In its past three games, Purdue has thrown for 247.3 yards per game (94th in the country), and given up 201 through the air (107th).

The Boilermakers are 19th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (154.3), and -89-worst in rushing yards allowed (205).

The Boilermakers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three games, Purdue has gone over the total twice.

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Three of Purdue's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

Purdue has played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and lost that game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,244 yards on 63.8% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 75 yards with three scores.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has run for 288 yards on 46 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Devin Mockobee has collected 279 yards (on 67 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 377 receiving yards (75.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 catches on 43 targets with four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put up a 315-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 35 targets.

Max Klare's 27 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 196 yards.

Kydran Jenkins paces the team with four sacks, and also has six TFL and 24 tackles.

Purdue's leading tackler, Dillon Thieneman, has 42 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Cam Allen has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 15 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

