The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hawkeyes favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Purdue vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Purdue has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Iowa has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.