The Iowa Hawkeyes should come out on top in their matchup versus the Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Purdue vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-2.5) Over (38.5) Iowa 26, Purdue 22

Week 6 Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Purdue is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Boilermakers' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Purdue this season is 13.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

The Hawkeyes have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 2-1-1.

Two Hawkeyes games (out of five) have hit the over this season.

Iowa games average 39.3 total points per game this season, 0.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Boilermakers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 22.2 16.8 30.3 13.3 10 22 Purdue 28 29.6 29 32.8 24 17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.