The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0) and the No. 16 passing attack in the country, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The contest's point total is set at 53.5.

Notre Dame has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 25th-best in scoring offense (36.5 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (13.0 points allowed per game). Louisville's offense has been dominant, accumulating 494.8 total yards per game (11th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 37th by surrendering 327.8 total yards per game.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Notre Dame vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -6.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Notre Dame Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Fighting Irish's offense play poorly, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS in total yards (436.7 total yards per game). They rank 63rd on defense (319.0 total yards allowed per contest).

The last three games have seen the Fighting Irish's offense struggle, ranking -6-worst in the FBS in points (25.3 points per game). They rank 39th on defense (16.0 points surrendered per game).

On offense, Notre Dame has averaged 246.3 passing yards per game over its last three games (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has surrendered an average of 170.3 passing yards on defense during that time frame (62nd-ranked).

Although the Fighting Irish rank fifth-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (148.7 rushing yards surrendered), they've been better offensively with 190.3 rushing yards per game (62nd-ranked).

In their past three contests, the Fighting Irish have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Notre Dame has hit the over once.

Week 6 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame's ATS record is 4-1-1 this season.

The Fighting Irish are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Notre Dame has gone over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

Notre Dame has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Notre Dame has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won every time.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 71.4% chance to win.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has recorded 1,458 yards (243.0 ypg) on 96-of-145 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 672 rushing yards on 95 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has piled up 220 yards on 31 carries, scoring one time.

Mitchell Evans' 272 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 18 receptions.

Chris Tyree has caught 11 passes while averaging 44.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 13 receptions for 195 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jordan Botelho has collected 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 2.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Howard Cross III is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

Xavier Watts has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 26 tackles and three passes defended.

