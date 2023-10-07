A pair of the nation's top attacks clash when the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) take college football's 25th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 53.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1.

Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.

Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.