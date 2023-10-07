Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of the nation's top attacks clash when the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) take college football's 25th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0), who have the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-6.5)
|53.5
|-275
|+220
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, the Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Louisville has won two games against the spread this season.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
