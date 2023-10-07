When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Fighting Irish will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Under (53.5) Notre Dame 30, Louisville 21

Week 6 FBS Independent Predictions

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fighting Irish a 71.4% chance to win.

The Fighting Irish have four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Fighting Irish have seen three of its six games go over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Notre Dame games this season.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

In theCardinals' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average total for Louisville games this season is 0.2 less points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 36.5 13 37 12.3 33 19 Louisville 37 17.2 56 14 13 10

